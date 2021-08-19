Mayo priest rejoices in midst of Dublin parish after team’s success

Mayo-born Fr Michael Murtagh was “thrilled” by his county’s win over Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final, which he attended in Croke Park.

Based in the Dublin parish of Ballyroan, Fr Murtagh admits to a bit of banter with parishioners before and after the game.

“I’ve two bears in the church,” Fr Murtagh explained. “I got a bear wearing a Mayo shirt first and put it in the church to give them pause for thought.

“Two days later, didn’t a parishioner come in and say, that’s not fair you need another bear.

“They came back with a bear wearing a Dublin shirt!”

After the game, Fr Murtagh joked that he placed the Mayo bear on a seat while leaving the Dublin bear “lying prostrate before him”.

Mayo’s win on Saturday was the first time they had beaten Dublin since 2012 and offers them a chance to win their first football title since 1951.

“I’m proud as punch, just thrilled,” said Fr Murtagh, who attended the game. “The atmosphere was wonderful. Hopefully we’ve put an old ghost to bed.”

Fr Murtagh wasn’t alive when Mayo last won an All-Ireland, and is determined to attend the final against either Kerry or Tyrone.