Loreto Rumbek is Expanding

In 2022, five graduates of Loreto Rumbek, now working mothers in the North of South Sudan, returned to the Loreto School in Rumbek with an exciting proposition. They invited the Sisters to open a new primary school for boys and girls and a secondary boarding school for girls in their hometown called Aweil, about a 10-hour drive from Rumbek. Mary Nyanarop Ameklai and Regina Ajok Deng were 2 of these graduates. The following is an extract from an interview where they explain their motivations behind making this invitation.

Loreto: Nyanarop and Regina, you both belong to a group of five former Loreto students who invited the Loreto sisters to open a new school in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal. Where is this idea coming from? Why does Aweil need a Loreto school?

Regina: The people in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, especially women, have faced significant challenges accessing education due to the war. As a result, there is a lack of educational background and passion for higher learning in our community. I’m from Aweil, but I had the privilege of growing up in Lakes State, where I received a quality education. Now, I’m back to serve my community and make a difference.

Nyanarop: In Aweil, girls face significant barriers to quality education. Many drop out of school at an early age, often getting married young and missing out on opportunities for personal and professional development. The lack of dedicated boarding schools for girls is a pressing issue. Without these safe spaces, young girls often find themselves with limited options after completing primary school, frequently leading to early marriages and a cycle of unfulfilled potential

The establishment of a Loreto school in Aweil would address these challenges directly. Loreto schools are renowned for their commitment to providing quality education and empowering students to become confident, capable individuals. The unique focus on nurturing not just academic skills but also personal development sets Loreto apart from other educational institutions.

Regina: In South Sudan, 2.8 million children are out of school, and the majority of them are girls. The lack of good schools and boarding facilities with strong standards, like those at Loreto, is a significant barrier. Loreto protects girls and provides them with an environment conducive to learning. If I hadn’t attended Loreto, I would have likely dropped out after my first year and faced a life of early marriage and mistreatment, like many women here. Loreto Primary and Secondary is among the best schools in the country, where students gain confidence and valuable skills, even those who start school later in life.

Nyanarop: Loreto schools are unique; my own journey reflects the profound impact of a Loreto education. Thanks to the skills and confidence I gained while at Loreto, I can now present myself effectively in front of others. When I moved to Aweil, my strong educational background enabled me to secure an excellent job with an NGO, competing successfully against other male applicants. Loreto’s education empowered me to stand out in a competitive job market and pursue my ambitions fearlessly.

Regina: When I look at the five counties in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, I see a lack of representation for women in decision-making. Loreto taught me that women can achieve great things, gain respect, and participate fully in society. Many women here are suffering and being mistreated in their marriages because they lack awareness of their rights and education. That’s why I believe extending Loreto Primary and Secondary to Aweil is vital. Educated women can stand up for their rights and take on leadership roles, changing societal norms gradually.

Freedom and respect are fundamental principles I hold dear. Women are only respected when they are educated and aware of their rights. Without education, we will struggle to assert ourselves and gain the freedom we deserve. This is why I am passionate about having Loreto here in Aweil.

I want more girls to receive the same quality education I did and to be included in decision-making roles within the private sector, NGOs, and government. With educated women leading the way, we can create a society where mistreatment and inequality are no longer tolerated.

In our current state, women feel completely powerless, often unable to claim ownership of their property. Even those who work hard find their assets taken by men. It pains me to see how women are treated. When we are educated, we can stand up and say, “No, I won’t allow this to happen.” That’s why we need a school that offers quality education—so that women can claim their rights, participate in decision-making, and contribute to a better society.

Nyanarop: Can you help us bring this vision to life and collaborate with the Loreto sisters to educate our fellow sisters in Aweil?

View the full interview here.

Help us build a school!

Donate now directly on our website

or via bank transfer.

Bank: Bank of Ireland | Currency: € Euro

Account Name: Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary – Irish Province – Loreto Rumbek

IBAN: IE76BOFI90001760775342

BIC: BOFIIE2

CRA Name: The Institute of the Blessed Virgin – Irish Province

CRA no: 20014186.

Please include your name and contact details as a reference.