- People visit a Christmas market in the city of Fuheis near Amman, Jordan. Photo: OSV News/Muath Freij, Reuters

Two things especially struck me on my recent visit to Jordan: one was the respect, even reverence, accorded to Christian holy places. And the other was the way in which the Muslim people in Jordan observed their own Ramadan traditions. Fasting Most people my son Ed and I encountered when travelling in this peaceful, stable…