Letterkenny celebrates thanksgiving Mass for Veritas

The Veritas shop in Letterkenny is set to close its doors this week, bringing an emotional end to an institution that has served the faith community in Donegal for decades. A special Mass of thanksgiving was held to commemorate the shop’s contribution to the Diocese of Raphoe, with former Bishop Philip Boyce paying tribute to its manager, Sheila, and her 23 years of service.

During his homily, Bishop Boyce highlighted the shop’s role as an important piece of faith in the region. Veritas provided a range of religious literature, devotional items, and resources for key Catholic feasts such as Christmas, Lent, and Easter. “It also served as a place of prayer and reflection, thanks to a prayer room that offered solace to many,” as Bishop Boyce highlighted.

The closure is part of the general wind down of the company. Bishop Boyce noted that “the Letterkenny branch was not operating at a loss, making the decision to close all the more difficult for the community.”

“Sheila [the store manager] was the dragging force. The genius behind it for the last 23 years… This shop even has a little prayer room over here where people came for a quiet prayer. It is more than a shop. It was also a place of prayer. The closure has been met with sorrow and disbelief, with many expressing gratitude for the shop’s enduring service,” said Bishop Boyce

The Bishop concluded, “Let us not forget to thank the Lord for everything that he has given to us down the years through the Veritas shop here in Letterkenny. As well as sadness there is also a sentiment of gratitude in our hearts today.”