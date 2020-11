Special Mass of Remembrance at Knock Shrine by Most Rev Michael Neary, Archbishop of Tuam and Fr Richard Gibbons, PP and Rector of Knock Shrine. Photo: Conor McKeown

Knock Shrine’s Mass of Remembrance “went down extremely well”, according to Fr Richard Gibbons, Rector of Knock Shrine, citing a “fantastic response” to the event. “We’d a fantastic response to it, actually, because it just struck a chord with people in terms of even the visual effect of seeing all those candles for each one…