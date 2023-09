Pictured are the Capuchin Friars outside the Friary in Knock: (L – R) Brothers Patrick Flynn, Terrence Harrington, John Wright (Guardian), Seán Kelly (Provincial Minister), Fr Richard Gibbons (PP and Rector of Knock Shrine), Matthew Clerkin and Dermot Lynch.

The Capuchin Friars were officially welcomed to Knock Shrine on Sunday by the Shrine Rector, Fr Richard Gibbons, with Capuchin Provincial Bro. Sean Kelly describing their new presence there as “a new chapter of our mission”. Pilgrims from all over Ireland travelled to Knock for the annual Padre Pio Retreat and Pilgrimage, with many queuing…