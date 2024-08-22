Killarney hears Franciscans’ first professions

Five Franciscan Brothers professed their First Vows on August 15 during the Eucharistic Celebration on the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, at Killarney Franciscan Friary. The five young members of the Order came from different countries, but spent the last year in Killarney Town completing their novitiate year.

Bro Christophe Samois is from Belgium, Bro Vianney Berlozot from France, Bro Giovanni Haddas (Dutch Province) originally from Iraq, Bro Vincent McConnell from Canada and Bro Thomas-Maria Kessler from Switzerland. After the Vows Profession last week, the Brothers went back to their respective countries.

Before joining the Franciscans, Christophe was in the Belgian Army for five years, Vianney was an engineer, Giovanni was a nurse, Vincent was a social worker and Thomas was a mechanic.

While in Ireland, the novices were active in the community, volunteering in multiple organisations during their stay.

The friary guardian, Bro Pat Lynch said the novices appear to be “natural evangelisers”, and had been a “strong impact” in the fraternity, on people who are regulars in the friary and on the Killarney and outlying areas’ community.

Bro McConnell who has Irish ancestry, said those who are considering the religious life should “Be patient—don’t rush your vocation. Let the Holy Spirit guide you over time, and trust in God.”

Read the full interview with Bro Vincent McConnell in the next issue.