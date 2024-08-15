Letter of the week

Keep your lamps lit

Dear Editor,

I have just finished reading the history of the Catholic Church, and how the early Christians and Christianity in general, survived the persecutions of the first 300 years, is a testament to the words of Jesus to St Peter, “On this rock I will build my Church”.

The Church of Christ has been under attack since its foundation, whether by open persecution, deliberate misrepresentation, undermining, or peoples enacting laws that allow evil to prosper. Christianity is the most persecuted religion worldwide.

Why, you might think, is a religion that proclaims that all of us are made in the image of God. Why is it that a religion that urges charity, meekness, humility, chastity, temperance, mercy, compassion and forgiveness, so ruthlessly oppressed. It appears that we humans do not like to be reminded of our little weaknesses, or where we fall short. We like our autonomy, the cult of the individual.

So we Christians should understand, in spite of our good news and the good message we want to share, that there are sections of society who do not or will not listen. The undermining of the good news continues here in our own country, subtle at times, with no offence intended, by the way.

The removal of religious objects from some schools is a good example of pushing religion to the margins. This does not mean that we should be any less committed to our faith, but rather it should strengthen our resolve to be a presence in the market place.

As we read in St. Luke’s Gospel, 3:2-12, keep your lamps lit, stoke up the fire of faith, especially at the present time when it’s a chilly time in this country, for Catholics, As Jack Charlton used to say about the other team, “keep them under pressure”, whether the good news is welcomed or unwelcomed.

Yours etc.,

Donnchadh Mac Aodha,

Roosky, Co. Leitrim.

In need of repentance

Dear Editor,

When we find pro-life columnists and politicians question the action of Fr Burke in refusing Communion to a politician who voted to bring in abortion, it reminds us again that many high profile people did little to foster a movement on the ground.

The high profile people don’t own the pro-life movement, and too often they seemed to betray it by playing by the rules of the metropolitan media.

Fr Burke was not excluding the politician from Communion, just indicating that he himself was not, in his situation, going to give it.

Surely his argument about the need to repent, and then show up at the altar rails, is sufficient justification.

Yours etc.,

Gerald O’Carroll

Ballylongford, Co. Kerry

A life centre instead of an abortion centre

Dear Editor,

The figure of 10,033 abortions in Ireland in 2023 is alarming and deeply saddening. What drives so many mothers to abort their babies?

The Government shell out millions of taxpayers’ euros every year to pay doctors to carry out life ending procedures and on abortion pills. Not one cent goes towards the promotion and funding of alternatives to abortion, a key part of Government proposals put to the electorate prior to the 2018 abortion referendum.

As residents of Cavan, if we break an arm we are sent to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for treatment. If we want an abortion why should the same referral system not apply?

A life centre in Cavan dedicated to providing comprehensive support for both women with an unplanned or crisis pregnancy and women and their families suffering from post-abortion trauma would clearly demonstrate the Government honouring its commitment to help mothers to choose life for their babies.

On the other hand, the opening of another abortion centre in Cavan will demonstrate that the focus of the Government is solely on increasing the size of the abortion service in Ireland.

Yours etc.,

Anna O’Donoghue,

Mullahoran, Co Cavan.

Strictly a private matter

Dear Editor,

The contrasting viewpoints of Fr John McCallion and Deacon Frank Browne on the controversy following Fr Gabriel Burke’s refusal of Holy Communion to a known Irish pro-abortion politician raises many questions (IC Letters Page, August 1).

On occasions I have seen communicants refused Communion in the hand and on other occasions refused Communion on the tongue. I have also seen communicants wear what many might consider inappropriate sloganised clothing as they approached the sanctuary.

An issue I have not seen addressed is how the most recent incident came to be captured on video. Over recent years I have seen several televised Masses attended by very senior Irish politicians and on most occasions I have seen well known pro-abortion politicians offered and receiving the Body of Christ, including by bishop celebrants.

Reception of the Body of Christ should surely be a personal act and I would like to see it respected as such. It might be helpful that wherever Mass is broadcast every effort should be made to ensure that the distribution of Communion to members of the congregation is given the utmost privacy.

Yours etc.,

Alan Whelan,

Killarney, Co. Kerry.