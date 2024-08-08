Judo priest spiritually tends to athletes at Paris Olympics

Fr Jason Nioka was ordained a Catholic priest one month ago, and his very first assignment is to spend his summer in Paris in charge of the Catholic contingent of Olympic chaplains – the largest group of chaplains at the Olympics – made up of 40 Catholic priests, religious, and lay faithful.

In an interview with Catherine Hadro on ‘EWTN News In Depth’ on July 26, Fr Nioka, who is from France, called this opportunity a “very wonderful gift from God to be part of this adventure”.

Olympians are invited to gather at the Multifaith Centre located in the athletes village in an area for Christian athletes – Catholics, Orthodox, and Protestants – where they can read the Bible together, take part in lectio divina, and worship, Fr Nioka explained.

Daily Mass is also offered at a nearby Catholic church with liturgies offered in different languages such as French, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese.

The former Judo champion turned Catholic priest feels uniquely qualified for this assignment because of his experience as an athlete.

“I think for me it’s a great challenge because I know the sport,” he shared. “The athletes do not need to hear something special. The first mission of the chaplain is just to listen.”

“First we invite the Holy Spirit to be in charge,” he said. “Some will have success. We know that some will have some difficulty as well, but if we give them the word of hope and strength, maybe this will help them to give [their] best and to be the best athlete during the Olympics.”

Building bridges in society is important, the priest said. “When priests and even bishops play sports, they build bridges,” he remarked. “This leads me to give thanks for my sporting past, and it will help me to live out my ministry as a priest wherever I am sent on mission.”

After the Olympics, Fr Nioka will start university studies in theology and canon law at the Institut Catholique de Paris. He hopes to be able to practice judo there too.

“My experience as a sportsman has always taught me to give the best of myself,” he concluded. “That is what I want to do today, whatever the circumstances. The rest is up to Providence!”

Fr Nioka said first and foremost his job “is to pray for the athletes and to look after them as well” and that he considers the role “a grace”.