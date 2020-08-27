Jerry says a big thank you

Corkman Jerry Daly has said he would not have been able to continue distributing The Irish Catholic during the Covid-19 crisis if it were not for the help of local people – including local members of the An Post team.

Mr Daly (89) has been a promoter of The Irish Catholic in Drinagh for many years. He and his family have ensured that parishioners have always been able to keep up to date with the latest news and views from the Church in Ireland and abroad.

He told the newspaper this week that as soon as the churches began to shut in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, he had to think of creative ways to get the newspaper to people.

“I knew that a lot of people didn’t want anyone calling to their house except the postman,” he said. “So I spoke to the local postmen and they were delighted to help out”.

Mr Daly was assisted by postmen Patjoe O’Mahony and Tadgh McCarthy. However, he said that “many other people have been very helpful in getting the paper out to people”.

“I think it is so important to people to get The Irish Catholic to promote and spread the Christian message,” Mr Daly said this week.

“I really appreciate the continued support of regular customers who purchase the newspaper weekly as part of the promotion of the Catholic Faith in the community,” he said.