Italian parliamentarians make pilgrimage to Knock Shrine

The visiting group of Italian parliamentarians with Archbishop Rino Fisichella and Rector of Knock Shrine, Fr Richard Gibbons at Knock Shrine. Photo: Knock Shrine

Knock Shrine hosted a group of Italian parliamentarians who visited Ireland’s International Eucharistic and Marian Shrine, as part of a three day pilgrimage to Ireland last Sunday.

Spiritual director for the pilgrimage was Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelisation. The pilgrimage group arrived in Dublin on Friday, September 20 where they visited St Patrick’s Cathedral and Christchurch Cathedral. During their two-day visit to Dublin, they attended Mass at the Pro Cathedral and St John’s Lane, Thomas Street.

On Sunday, the entourage of 80 pilgrims made their way to Knock, the goal of their pilgrimage in Ireland, where they were welcomed by Fr Richard Gibbons, Rector of Knock Shrine. They enjoyed a guided tour of the grounds at Knock Shrine and heard more about the fascinating story of Knock from Grace Mulqueen, Curator at Knock Museum. Archbishop Fisichella celebrated Mass for the group in the Apparition Chapel.

Commenting on the occasion, Fr Richard Gibbons said: “It was a great honour to welcome Archbishop Fisichella to Knock Shrine once again. He previously visited Knock Shrine as guest speaker at the National Novena in 2019, when we celebrated the 140th anniversary of the Apparition.

“In his previous role as President of the Pontifical Council for New Evangelisation, the Archbishop was instrumental in the elevation of Knock Shrine to the status of International Eucharistic and Marian Shrine in March 2021. Indeed, the group were delighted to see the original Papal decree during their visit to Knock Museum.

“Many of them also commented on the connection between Italy and Knock, as the Apparition Mosaic in Knock Basilica and the Carrara marble statues in the Apparition Chapel, as well as the Pilgrim statue of Our Lady of Knock, were made in Italy”.

The group departed Knock Shrine for Westport later in the evening and returned to Dublin early on Monday morning for their flight back to Italy.