Bear Grylls goes wild with ‘The Chosen’

Bear Grylls, renowned adventurer, writer, and television presenter, is well-known for taking every opportunity to share his faith. Having published the devotional ‘Soul Fuel’ and former guest of the faith formation course ‘Alpha’, Mr Grylls, alongside the creators of The Chosen – ‘5&2 Studios’ – takes viewers on a journey through the global hit series, offering a fresh perspective on the cast members while exploring their personal stories and diving deeper into their own perspectives on the series and the characters they portray.

“This show allows viewers to discover what the real people behind the phenomenal The Chosen series are actually like. The wild opens people up in a way nothing else does, and it challenges us to dig deep and find our true selves. This adventure series pushes The Chosen actors like never before whilst also discovering their own personal stories of life and faith. That’s the magic of this new series, bringing new insight and revelation to some of TV’s most loved and watched characters,” said Bear Grylls talking about the new series.