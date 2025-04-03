Is spiritual communion the same as sacramental Communion?

Q: Some people have said a spiritual communion is the same as a sacramental Communion when one has a sincere desire and cannot receive otherwise. If this is so, why do we say, “Since I cannot now receive you sacramentally, come at least spiritually into my heart.” Would it count in the case of making a plenary indulgence?

A: While a spiritual communion might be a praiseworthy aid to one’s spiritual life, it is not the same thing as a physical, sacramental Communion.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the practice, a ‘spiritual communion’ is a prayer expressing one’s desire for deep closeness with Jesus, particularly in situations where it is not possible to receive Communion sacramentally. Making a spiritual communion can be devoutly helpful for many Catholics and can certainly be an occasion for receiving God’s grace.

But this does not mean that the Church considers spiritual communion and sacramental Communion to be exactly the same or interchangeable. And as you note, this is evident in the very wording of many common prayers for spiritual communion. For example, if a spiritual communion was identical to a sacramental Communion, clearly, we would not be asking Jesus to come “at least spiritually” into our hearts.

One very rough analogy might be talking with our loved ones over the phone or a video call versus being with them in person. Phone calls can be a great way to maintain a relationship with friends or family we cannot see very often, but nothing is quite the same as meeting face-to-face.

Because a spiritual communion is different from a sacramental Communion, normally it would not fulfil the requirements for obtaining an indulgence.

For reference, Canon 992 of the Code of Canon Law describes indulgences as: “the remission in the sight of God of the temporal punishment due for sins, the guilt of which has already been forgiven. A member of Christ’s faithful who is properly disposed and who fulfils certain specific conditions, may gain an indulgence by the help of the Church which, as the minister of redemption, authoritatively dispenses and applies the treasury of the merits of Christ and the Saints.”

Or in other words, the Church uses her authority to “bind and loose” (see Mt 18:18) to apply merits and virtues ‘stored up’ by those in Heaven towards our own sanctification or the sanctification of souls in purgatory.

Typically, an indulgence is attached to some pious act, such as making a pilgrimage or doing a work of charity. But to earn the indulgence, other conditions must be met. The document ‘The Gift of the Indulgence’ from the year 2000 lists these conditions as: making a sacramental confession and receiving holy Communion; not maintaining an attachment to any kind of sin; and praying for the pope’s intentions.

Still, even if a Catholic does not have ready access to daily Mass, this does not mean that they are thereby unable to obtain an indulgence.

For one thing, ‘The Gift of the Indulgence’ indicates that while it is preferable to go to confession and receive holy Communion on the day the indulgence is earned, it is sufficient for these sacraments to be received “within several days (about 20) before or after the indulgenced act.” This document further explains that while it is ideal for the requisite holy Communion to occur in the context of the Mass, even a Communion received outside of Mass would count for the purpose of the indulgence.

‘The Gift of the Indulgence’ goes on to tell us that “for the sake of those legitimately impeded, confessors can commute both the work prescribed and the conditions required (except, obviously, detachment from even venial sin).” That is, if a Catholic is truly unable to receive Communion through no fault of their own, a priest confessor can adapt the indulgence’s requirement accordingly.

Jenna Marie Cooper, who holds a licentiate in canon law, is a consecrated virgin and a canonist whose column appears weekly at OSV News.