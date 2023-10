Pictured are the pilgrims who travelled with The Irish Catholic and Marian Pilgrimages to the Holy Land standing outside the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, built over the site of Mary’s Well in Nazareth. Photo: Patrick Grant

A group of 52 Irish pilgrims caught in the Holy Land as war broke out have returned safely to Ireland, with the group’s spiritual director saying that “God’s supporting presence” was very much felt by the pilgrims during their time there. At least 1,400 people were killed and another 3,400 injured in Israel after the militant…