Irish pilgrims caught in Holy Land war pray for peace

Palestinians inspect damages in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City, October 9, following a surprise attack on Israel from militant group Hamas.

Jason Osborne in Nazareth

Irish pilgrims in the Holy Land as war broke out this week say they are praying for peace, in the hope that escalating violence will not continue.

A group of 52 pilgrims led by Marian Pilgrimages and The Irish Catholic arrived in Jerusalem on Wednesday, just three days before terrorists in Gaza launched a combined rocket and incursion attack on southern Israel.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, with its fighters entering communities near the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of residents and taking dozens of hostages.

The Irish pilgrims were 100km away in Bethlehem, and the following day – as planned – moved 200km north to the childhood home of Jesus, Nazareth.

Galway pilgrim Maria Ó hAodha said the entire group was focusing on praying for peace while continuing to walk in the footsteps of Jesus.

“It’s very special to be here in the Holy Land, and to visit all the sites where Christ lived and preached and I think we’re privileged to be here to be unified with the local people and be so aware of their historical problems, but particularly now that things are currently so unstable.

“I think we’re in a privileged position to be here with them in solidarity,” she told The Irish Catholic.

Monaghan based pilgrim Patrick Grant described the pilgrimage as “incredibly special” despite the tension caused by the situation in the south.

“While the conflict is causing uncertainty, I think that it is helping us to enter into it [the pilgrimage] on a different level, and helping to remind us to put our trust in the Lord – that he is good and he is going to take care of us and the land that he comes from,” Mr Grant said.

Editor of The Irish Catholic and author of A Pilgrimage Guide to the Holy Land Michael Kelly – who is travelling with the group – said that pilgrims are “obviously feeling anxious seeing the news from the southern border, but also trying make the most of what will be for most pilgrims a once-in-a-lifetime trip”.

Mr Kelly said that officials at the Irish Embassy in Tel Aviv had been in regular contact offering consular support for the pilgrims.

Most commercial airlines cancelled flights immediately, so the pilgrims were unable to leave the Holy Land early but were due to return to Dublin on a direct El Al flight today (Thursday).