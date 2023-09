Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, is welcomed in Rumbek, South Sudan, by Bishop Christian Carlassare. Pope Francis' top diplomat called on the people to unite for peace. Photo: OSV News/Father Wanyonyi Eric Simiyu, courtesy Diocese of Rumbek

The universal Church’s “solidarity” with South Sudan amid so many trials is “highly respected” and appreciated, an Irish missionary in the stricken African nation has said. This comes after the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, visited the country for the third time in a year in an effort to promote peace-building initiatives. Speaking…