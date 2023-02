Bishop David O’Connell is pictured speaking with parishioners outside St Frances X. Cabrini Church in Los Angeles on July 19, 2015. According to local news reports, he was fatally shot, February 18, and it has been ruled a homicide. Photo: OSV News

Irish-born Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles David O’Connell, was shot and killed on February 18 in his Hacienda Heights home, a neighbourhood east of LA. His death is being investigated as a homicide, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles early February 19. Bishop David worked tirelessly for peace…