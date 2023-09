Irish Ambassador to Poland, Patrick Haughey (second from the right) represents Ireland at the beatification Mass of the Ulma family in Markowa, Poland. Photo: X.

Ireland’s ambassador to Poland, Patrick Haughey has described as “poignant” and “impressive” the ceremony over the weekend that saw the Polish Ulma family beatified after they were murdered at the hands of Nazi Germany for sheltering jews during World War Two. In an unprecedented move, Józef and Wiktoria Ulma along with their seven children, one…