Pope Francis salutes the crowd at the end of Mass in Tejo Park in Lisbon during World Youth Day, Portugal, August 6. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media

Chai Brady and Jason Osborne Ireland hosting a major international Catholic event like World Youth Day could be a key moment in renewing and reforming the Church here, bishops have told The Irish Catholic. A dozen Irish bishops have just returned from the global youth event in Lisbon where more than 1.5 million young Catholics…