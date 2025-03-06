Ireland prepares for national Eucharistic Procession

On the eve of Ireland’s patron saint’s feast day, a Eucharistic Procession will take place in Athlone, “the heart of Ireland”. The procession will start at St Mary’s Church, Athlone, at 3pm, “on the hour of our mercy,” explains Anto Crossey, key organiser of the event, speaking to The Irish Catholic.

“Jesus calls his children to walk with him, uniting our hearts to his Eucharistic heartbeat, which within burns a fire, a flame, the perfect flame of love, of fairness for the love of humanity for Ireland and the whole world. Just as Christ chose our beloved St Patrick,” said Mr Crossey.

“Heaven once again calls Ireland to rise up and to become the modern-day Saints to be a witness proclaiming the gospel. So that Ireland once again will be a light and people of light to all the nations not only to Ireland but to all the nations and to the whole world,” he continued.

In September 2024, the people of Ireland joined together with Christ processing through the streets of Dublin. Recently, thousands walked through the streets of Derry praise the Lord. And once again, on the eve of St Patrick, “Heaven calls the faithful of Ireland to walk through the streets of Athlone, the heart of Ireland.” The Eucharistic Procession will be followed by Adoration and Holy Mass.

To prepare “our souls for the event,” the organisers have prepared a 33 hour Eucharistic Adoration based in Clonmacnoise March 14-16.