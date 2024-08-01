Interment of Bishop Casey being reviewed by Diocese of Galway

In a statement made last week, July 23, relating to the life and legacy of Bishop Eamonn Casey, Bishop Michael Duignan clearly expressed his commitment to “working with anybody affected, to help bring truth, healing and peace to such terribly painful situations.”

The interment of the remains of Bishop Casey in the crypt beneath Galway Cathedral is a very sensitive issue that deeply affects people in different ways, and which has different facets. According to a statement from the Diocese of Galway over the weekend, the interment of Bishop Casey in the Cathedral crypt now requires a period of careful consideration and consultation, which has already begun.

The Diocese of Galway said that “time and space are required to adequately and appropriately bring this undertaking to completion.” The diocese also said they will not make any further public comment until they have an update on the decision.