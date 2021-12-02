Politics is more than re-editing glossy brochures

The View

As stated here before, there is an imbalance in public discourse between civil rights and civic responsibility, with not enough emphasis on the latter. Not just religion but community is about coming together and showing mutual support and consideration. St Paul’s Epistle to the Hebrews (10: 24-5) speaks about spurring one another to love and good works, not forsaking, as some do, the assembly of ourselves together, but exhorting one another.

During the current Covid-19 pandemic, despite some lapses, society in the Republic has rallied impressively to try and protect both ourselves and each other. Most restrictions on our liberties have been necessary, especially pre-vaccination, but the preferred emphasis has been on exhortation and persuasion. Irish people do not respond to coercion. The best approach may vary from country to country, each with its own political culture. South Africa should be praised for alerting the world to a new variant.

While democratic societies recognise the right of conscientious objection, it is hard for a medical profession under prolonged strain and immense pressure to have to treat avoidable infection causing hospitalisation and sometimes death, where adults have chosen not to be vaccinated. There are occasions, when uncertain or sceptical, we should humbly subordinate our personal judgment to the overwhelming consensus on what best protects everyone’s right to life.

Crisis

There are people in every society who use an existential crisis as an opportunity to propagate conspiracy theories and antagonism towards those who exercise responsible authority. Because Ireland has limited safety margins, fortunately people here are less easily persuaded by them.

The miracle of creation that we enjoy on this planet and the long-term sustainability of human life are threatened by the side-effects of natural resources used up in the accelerated development of recent decades. Both collective and personal responsibility is required. In the past 20 years, Irish society has shown that it is capable of acting together to see that everyone wears seat-belts, to ban smoking in pubs, to ban smoky coal, to reduce drastically the number of plastic bags littering the countryside, to separate household waste, and to rely increasingly on alternative energy, both wind and solar.

Just as the most advanced EU economy Germany is shutting down its last nuclear power station, experts here advocate nuclear power to reduce emissions. Confronted with that advice, a puzzled Taoiseach Bertie Ahern once asked what constituency the experts had in mind. As a young diplomat present at an EEC energy council in the late 1970s, I was approached by a senior English council official, who asked would Ireland like to have “some lovely lolly” in return for storing nuclear waste. I was so disgusted that I reported it to no one. If we care for future generations, we should not bequeath them waste that is toxic for millennia.

Emissions

Emissions could be reduced with appropriate incentives. Heating and light are essential, but they are often used extravagantly in larger homes and organisations.

Ever keener consumer prices encourage attempts to expand agricultural production to compensate. Consent to limit farm output in this country which has one of the best natural environments for food production will require effective accompanying measures to sustain farm incomes.

Many things can be done that are rarely talked about. In 1950s America, people drove around in enormous cars, later described as ‘gas-guzzlers’, causing bad air pollution. Their size was scaled down. The car industry persuades people that they need expensive armoured cars, even for mainly driving around urban areas. On motorways, one is regularly passed by cars far exceeding the speed limit. There should be more rigorous enforcement, as happens in America, but for environmental not just road safety reasons.

We are told priority has to be given to public transport. Yet needed investment projects are being long-fingered rather than fast-tracked, with a 10-20 year time-frame, at least. This country was provided with most of its motorway network, including the port tunnel, to great economic and road safety benefit over a 12 year period ending in 2010, because it was politically driven. Today, transport policy decisions seem to be more in the hands of the National Transportation Authority, who appear more concerned about preventing financial overruns than they are about endless time overruns. Does anyone do cost-benefit analyses on delayed infrastructure? Governing must be about more than re-editing glossy prospectuses, where few projects either proceed or are excluded, but about getting things done within a reasonable time-frame. Focus could be given to smaller projects that would make a difference, like completing the rail line to Navan, or creating a link from Derry to Letterkenny. The perfect but unaffordable engineering solution is often the enemy of the good. A surface rail link to the airport would cost a fraction of the metro, and could later be connected to the Dublin-Belfast railway.

Residents

Dublin Airport, heavily used by residents of the North with its extensive global connections, perfectly illustrates the single island economy promoted by the late Sir George Quigley, which the stillborn Council of Ireland in 1920 and 1974 and today’s North-South bodies intended should complement east-west economic relations between these islands. North-South trade was too long far below the norm for bordering jurisdictions. It is outrageous that increased commerce across a land border that even David Lloyd George accepted was illogical should be denounced as ‘a diversion of trade’ that must be corrected.

Constitutional status is separate from trade or other political arrangements. I sometimes think that that status, like the smile on the Cheshire cat, will be the last thing to disappear.

It has been a wonderful privilege since 2015 to write for the attentive readership of The Irish Catholic, particularly coming from another Christian tradition. Loyalty to one’s religion through thick and thin is – or should be – an aid to good citizenship and civic responsibility. In passing on the baton, let me confide that when something puts me in a good mood, I often hum the sublime chorus of Haydn’s Creation, “The Heavens are telling the Glory of God”.