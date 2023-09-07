Hundreds of parents protest against NI sex ed imposition

Hundreds gather in Belfast to protest against legislation that imposes teaching about abortion on schools in the North

More than a thousand people, mostly parents, took to the streets of Belfast on Saturday to protest against legislation that imposes the teaching of abortion in secondary schools in the North.

The protest was addressed by DUP MP Diane Dodds, Aontú deputy leader Gemma Brolly and TIV deputy leader Ron McDowell on September 2.

Speaking at the event, Ms Brolly said it is “vital” that parents and teachers “stand up today and everyday firm and strong” to resist the legislation.

Parents must “deliver the message now… you will not succeed in trampling upon us as parents, you will not dictate how we think or what we say”, she continued.

Ms Brolly, a teacher in a Catholic school, called on parents to “support our teachers, empowering them too to take a stand”.

The Aontú deputy leader told the large crowd of protesters that she was “sick, sore and tired as a mother and a teacher” seeing the rights of the unborn “being shelved and trampled upon again and again”.

She criticised the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, who introduced the new sex education legislation earlier this year, for “steamrolling his way into all our lives by imposing [this] RSE legislation”.

His actions come, Ms Brolly added, at a time when children suffer in the North due to endless waiting lists and drug addiction.

“This legislation is designed to strip that autonomy from schools, from teachers and from our families. We do not consent,” Ms Brolly said.

She called for a transparent consultation with parents prior to the delivery of any new RSE programme.

“All school policies should be delivered following consultation with parents, this is no different. Do not be intimidated, your schools are on your side – request the policy and resources,” Ms Brolly finished.

When the legislation was announced in June of this year, the Northern bishops rejected its imposition on Catholic schools, saying in a statement that “there is no such thing as a neutral view on abortion”.