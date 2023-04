In this 2017 file photo, a wreath and photographs of three men whose remains are yet to be recovered are seen during the 11th annual "Silent Walk for the Disappeared" to remember victims of Northern Ireland's Troubles. Photo: CNS/Brian Lawless, PA Images via Reuters

The sister of a teenager killed during the Troubles has said she wants to give her brother a Christian burial after it was announced there will be another search for his body. Digging restarted on Monday for Columba McVeigh, who was killed aged 19 by the IRA in 1975, at Bragan Bog in Co. Monaghan.…