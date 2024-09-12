Holy family gets a Crystal Swing

Mary Burke of Crystal Swing has always had a life deeply rooted in her Faith. In a recent interview with The Echo, a Cork newspaper, the singer shared, “My faith was passed down to me from my parents.”

One expression of her devotion is her large collection of religious statues, which she has been gathering for the past 14 years. These statues, which fill an entire room in her home, include a variety of sacred figures. A statue of the Holy Family takes pride of place on the shelf, surrounded by statues of the Virgin Mary, Jesus, the Angel Gabriel, the Angel Michael, Padre Pio, St Francis, the Child of Prague, St Patrick, St Thérèse of Lisieux, St Martin de Porres, and the three children of Fatima.

In her youth, Mary Murray was an active member of her local church in Leamlara, Co. Cork, where she met her future husband, Michael Burke. Reflecting on her life, Mary says, “God has been part of it all, and I can see that now.”