Fr Edward Flanagan, the Irish-born priest who founded Boys Town in Nebraska, talks with a group of boys in this undated photo. Photo: CNS

An Irish-born priest who risked his life to defy white supremacists in the United States and set-up a community where vulnerable children were educated together regardless of skin colour, could soon take a step closer to sainthood. Ballymoe-born Fr Edward J. Flanagan, who died in 1948, established the renowned Boys Town educational facility as an…