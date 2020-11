Alina Dulgheriu (‘Be Here for Me’ group), Carol Nolan TD and Elizabeth Howard protest outside Leinster House after Ms Dulgheriu had earlier addressed members of the Oireachtas Human Dignity Group (2019). Photo: John McElroy

Independent TD Carol Nolan has criticised out at Government secrecy regarding post-abortion care, questioning the absence of a national data collection mechanism. Ms Nolan was frustrated with the Health Minister’s response to a question regarding the number of patients who received post-abortion care in maternity hospitals from January 2019 to present. “It almost beggars belief…