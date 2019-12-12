Galway Mass to reach Europe

Róise McGagh

The Galway Cathedral Christmas Eve Mass will be broadcast live at 11pm. It will be available to view on RTÉ and other channels across Europe on December 24.

“Our Christmas Eve Mass is always a very busy session at Galway Cathedral,” said Fr Martin Whelan, curate at Galway Cathedral. “It is incredible to think that millions will be looking in on Galway this Christmas Eve.”

The Mass will be broadcast through Eurovision which will make it available in all 44 European countries. It will begin an hour later than usual. The Cathedral Choir will sing carols on the half hour lead up to the Mass which is open to the public. To facilitate the broadcast the congregation will be seated by 10.45pm. Bishop Brendan Kelly will be the chief celebrant.

The broadcast is being run by Kairos Production Company. Producer Finbarr Tracey says “around two million tune in for this each Christmas Eve”.

The Live Crib at Galway Cathedral will take place form 11.30am until 4pm on Tuesday December 17.