‘Frightening’ drug paraphernalia found at Belfast cathedral

Children as young as seven are being exposed to “frightening” drugs and drug paraphernalia on the grounds of a Belfast cathedral due to the activity of addicts in the area, a local youth leader has warned.

Parents were warned that needles, tablets and other substances were found on the grounds of St Peter’s Cathedral, near St Peter’s Immaculata Youth Centre.

“It’s a major concern,” senior youth worker Stephen Hughes told The Irish Catholic.

“Children are bringing us in drugs they find, and we have been identifying drug paraphernalia on the grounds of the cathedral.”

Mr Hughes said one little seven-year-old found pills littered on the ground which turned out to be a “pretty dangerous” drug called Pregabalin, nicknamed ‘buds’ by drug users.

“I worry about the amount of needles in the grounds of cathedral and the risk to children who play in grounds,” he said.

Mr Hughes praised the work of the PSNI, who have increased patrols around the cathedral. A local charity, Extern, who work with addicts in Belfast City Centre have expanded their daily route to include the cathedral grounds.

But the youth worker said he hopes that the addicts will “go somewhere else”.

“I say that with compassion, knowing that many are struggling with their own health issues,” said Mr Hughes. “But I worry about the risk to young people – we need them to stop and move on.

“It’s not good that we have people who are intoxicated around and stupid things like blood spills on the ground. We’ve had to pour bleach to clean it up.

“We’ve had heroin and cocaine lying on the ground. It’s frightening,” he said.

Mr Hughes believes that the issue is not widespread for churches in Belfast and added that they are engaging with local homeless shelters, where many of those using drugs come from.

He said the centre will continue to facilitate sessions with children and young people on the dangers of lifting used needles and drug paraphernalia.