Climate change takes centre stage as Trócaire kicks off Lenten campaign

Pictured are sports commentator and Trócaire supporter Marty Morrissey, Kurdish born hurler and author, Zak Moradi, and Trinity camogie players, Yvonne Stack (left) and Aoife Nelligan as they kick-off Trócaire’s annual Lenten appeal at Croke Park. Photo: Mark Stedman

Trócaire has kicked off its Lenten campaign which aims to highlight that “it is the next generation who will inherit the climate crisis”.

Malawi is the focus of this year’s Lenten campaign who are suffering from “repeated droughts, flooding and cyclones” and instability in their wake.

In Malawi 2.3 million people have limited access to food and more than 3.8 million (20% of population) face critical food insecurity.

Speaking on the topic of Trócaire’s Lenten focus, CEO Caoimhe de Barra, said, “It is deeply unjust that those who have done least to cause the climate crisis, and who have the least capacity to adapt, are suffering most severely from its impacts.

“In particular, marginalised groups such as women and indigenous peoples must not continue to pay the price for global climate inaction. We want to see a sustainable world, where people and the planet flourish and climate action is rooted in the principles of justice, human rights and gender equality, equity, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capacities, polluter pays principle and a just transition.”

