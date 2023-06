Salih Ismajl cries in front of messages and floral tributes at the children’s playground in Annecy, France, June 9, the day after four children and two elderly adults were injured in a knife attack at Le Paquier park. Photo: OSV News/Denis Balibouse, Reuters

Calling on Catholics to pray for the victims of a stabbing at a local playground, French Bishop Yves Le Saux of Annecy said the horrific attack was an indication of growing societal violence. “This tragedy raises questions about the violence that runs through our society, and commits us to work even harder together to fight…