Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes of Jesus Crucified Gerlach, a longtime member of the Order of Discalced Carmelites, and Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, Texas, are pictured in a combination photo. Photo: OSV News/courtesy Matthew Bobo/Bob Roller

Charges and countercharges of illegal activity have further escalated a bitter public dispute between the Diocese of Fort Worth and a monastery of Carmelite nuns in Arlington, Texas. The latest salvo in what has become a protracted legal and public relations battle was launched by the diocese on June 7 when it released a pair…