Co. Cavan’s saints visit home

Cavan County Fire Service, Virginia Station’s Gerry Smith and Patrick Farrelly bringing the relics out of the church in Mullagh to Edwin Carolan Park for the Saturday Procession.

Co. Cavan received the relics of its native St Kilian and his companions St Kolonat and St Totnan last week. The relics came from Würzburg, Germany, where the saints lived and were killed over 1,300 years ago. The relics stayed in Ireland for four days, arriving on October 2 and returning to Germany on October 6.

“Brought together from different countries, cultures and social backgrounds, we are united in the veneration of our patron saints,” Bishop of Würzburg Franz Jung said during the visit.

The Würzburg Diocese presented Mullagh parish with a tall candle picturing St Kilian and his companions in a boat, representing the moment they left Ireland to spread God’s word. Fr Paul Prior PP said the candle represents “the light leading them [the saints] to new lands… It will shine warmly throughout this night of prayer. Like the joy and faith of the saints before us, it shines in the darkness through the night until the light of morning.”

During the celebration of the Mass of Thanksgiving and the conclusion of the visit, Bishop Martin Hayes thanked all the pilgrims who came from Germany, the members of the team responsible for organising the visit and all attendees.

This visit was the result of a strong connection and friendship between the Kilmore Diocese, Würzburg Diocese, Cavan County Council and Mullagh-Cross community.

Read St Kilian’s full story here.

GAA club CLG Cúchulainn during the procession on October 5 Procession in Mullagh on October 5 Bishop Franz Jung and Bishop Martin Hayes Relics of Sts Kilian, Kolonat, and Totnan Visitors at the exposition in the St Kilian’s Heritage Centre before the procession on October 5. Photo: Renata Steffens Chevaliers Peter Mc Govern (Kilmore), Dr Wilhelm Schraven and Christian Englert (Würzburg) and Thomas Kilduff (Kilmore) (L/R) Liam Daly (St Kilian), Conor Shaffrey (St Kolonat), Fr Paul Prior PP Mullagh, Bishop Martin Hayes, Bishop Franz Jung, Cllr. TP O’Reilly Cathoirleach Cavan County Council and Darragh Smith (St Totnan)