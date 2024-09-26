‘Faith and Light’ pilgrimage to Lough Derg

Faith and Light communities from the Northern Region, including Carrickmacross, Clones, Enniskillen, Lisnaskea/Newtownbutler, and Tydavnet, travelled to Lough Derg to celebrate their annual pilgrimage on Sunday, September 12. Upon arrival, participants were warmly welcomed with tea and scones before enjoying an uplifting session of music and dancing led by Joe McManus.
Mass was celebrated by Fr Cathal Deery, with Fr Brendan Gallagher assisting, and altar servers from the various communities.
Patricia O’Connor, Regional Coordinator for ‘Faith and Light’ in the Northern Region, shared with this paper that “each community took part in the Mass, contributing to the readings, Prayers of the Faithful, Final Blessing, as well as singing and action songs.”
The day was a special occasion for the communities to unite in prayer, sharing, singing, and celebration. “We are so grateful to Fr La and all the staff at Lough Derg for their continued support,” added Ms O’Connor.
‘Faith and Light’ organisers are now looking ahead to their National Pilgrimage to Lourdes, planned for next Easter.