Eamon Ryan expresses support for churches reopening for Mass in December

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he believes churches should be reopened once Level 5 restrictions lift on December 1.

He expressed the belief that “controlled environments” should be allowed to reopen, arguing that gyms, shops and golf courses should be opened again come December 1 alongside churches.

This morning on Newstalk Breakfast, Minister Ryan said, “We have to promote the controlled environments, that includes the reopening of retail, I think retailers have done a controlled job so we can do that.

“I would also argue the likes of a gallery or a gym or a golf course or a church – there’s so many aspects in our daily life that are really important for our mental health and wellbeing that are safe.

“We haven’t seen huge incidences when the churches opened again after the first lockdown.”

This comes in light of comments made by Taoiseach Micheál Martin late last week, saying that public worship could return under “modified” level 3 restrictions in early December.

In an interview on RTÉ News at One on Friday, the Taoiseach said: “We will make decisions towards the end of the month, I did say that we may look at level 3 as to modifications to level 3 and that could apply to worship as well.”