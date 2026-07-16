Double celebrations bring double joy for Koinonia John the Baptist Community

A weekend of faith, thanksgiving, and celebration brought together local parishioners, international visitors, and members of the Koinonia John the Baptist community as they marked two significant milestones in the life of the community.

The first occasion was the ordination to the priesthood of one of Koinonia’s consecrated brothers, Fr Esteban Beltran Rosales, while the second was a joyful celebration of 25 years of Koinonia’s presence and ministry in the Diocese of Down and Connor.

The ordination took place in the Church of Mary Queen of Peace, Glenravel, Co. Antrim on Saturday, July 4, and was conferred by Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ, Bishop of Down and Connor. Joining the Bishop at the altar were Koinonia’s Pastor General, Fr Giuseppe De Nardi, Fr Paul Strain, Parish Priest of Glenravel and The Braid, together with a number of concelebrating priests.

The ceremony was filled with prayer, gratitude, and profound joy as Fr Esteban was ordained to serve the Church and the people of the Diocese. For the Koinonia community, which has been privileged to reside in the parish since 2013, it was a particularly moving occasion. Parishioners who have come to know and cherish Fr Esteban over the past five years celebrated with great pride as one they regard as their own was called to priestly ministry.

Although born in Mexico, Fr Esteban has become a familiar and much-loved presence throughout the Parish of Glenravel and the Braid since arriving in Northern Ireland five years ago.

Speaking after his ordination, Fr Esteban expressed his affection for his adopted home.

“I love this land,” he said. “I love its cold weather, I love its incredible history and culture and, most of all, I love the warmth of the people here. I am delighted to be able to serve as a priest for the Bishop and for the people in this area.”

Celebration

The celebration was made even more special by the presence of Fr Esteban’s mother, Socorro, along with family members and friends who travelled from Guadalajara, Mexico, and Colorado, USA. They were joined by consecrated brothers and sisters of the Koinonia John the Baptist community who journeyed from England, Italy, Israel, Spain and Poland to witness the occasion. Their presence gave the day a truly international character and reflected the worldwide family that Koinonia has become.

The celebrations continued the following day as Fr Esteban celebrated his First Mass during a special gathering marking the 25th anniversary of Koinonia John the Baptist in the Diocese of Down and Connor.

Founded in the Diocese in 2001, Koinonia John the Baptist is an evangelising community of consecrated brothers and sisters, with a supportive lay community dedicated to serving the Catholic Church through prayer, evangelisation, and community life. Today, the Irish community of Koinonia is based at the foot of Slemish in Co. Antrim and is home to two consecrated brothers, including the newly ordained Fr Esteban, and four consecrated sisters.

As the community reflected on a quarter-century of ministry and welcomed a newly ordained priest into its ranks, the weekend became a powerful testament to God’s faithfulness and blessing. It was a time of thanksgiving for the past, celebration of the present, and hope for the future as Koinonia John the Baptist continues its mission of service within the Diocese of Down and Connor and beyond.