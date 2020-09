Bishop Paul Dempsey before the ceremony with Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo Papal Nuncio to Ireland, Bishop Denis Nulty Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin and Archbishop Michael Neary Archbishop of Tuam. Photo: John Mc Elroy

The new bishop of Achonry, ordained on Sunday, called on the faithful to “go out to where Christ is calling us”. Bishop Paul Dempsey’s episcopal ordination took place in the Cathedral of The Annunciation and St Nathy, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon. The principal consecrator was Archbishop Michael Neary of Tuam, assisted by Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo,…