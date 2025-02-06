Dioceses discuss priests’ work-life balance in Co. Clare

The third annual gathering of the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora and Diocese of Clonfert recently took place in Spanish Point, Co. Clare. Over 60 people from both dioceses took part in the event facilitated by Nicola Mitchell from the Knock Shrine Development Office.

The gathering was divided in three sessions over two days. This is the first year that all clergy from both dioceses participated along with diocesan staff.

In the session led by Fr Hugh Lagan SMA, he gave a “very valuable input on how priests can thrive and flourish mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually in these changing and challenging times,” said Fr Diarmuid Hogan, Communications Officer for Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora.

Fr Hogan said that “one of the fundamental guiding principles for our parish and diocesan restructuring and renewal has been a commitment to promoting an appropriate workload for all priests and faith community workers which would help ensure a fulfilling and joyous work/life balance. The gathering focused on how ministers and people can flourish and not just survive.”

Bishop Michael Duignan led another session, and “outlined [the] progress made to date in readying ourselves for a different although hope-filled future,” said Fr Hogan.

Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy also led a session, talking about his experience and insights into the ongoing Universal Synod and on the concept and potential for the Church of the process and charism of Synodality.

Fr Hogan said that “Another guiding principles of the ongoing process has been desire ‘to create faith communities where priest and people work and minister together in a spirit of synodality, co-responsibility and collaboration for the good of the whole faith community, where children and the vulnerable are safeguarded, and where all, especially those on the margins of Church and society, are included.’”