A woman carries a child through a camp in the state of Benue, Nigeria - two priests and 17 parishioners of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in the state were killed there in 2018. Photo: CNS

The Department of Foreign Affairs response to the independent TD’s question about violence against Christians “reframes the issue out of all recognition”. Ms Carol Nolan asked the Minister for Foreign Affairs September 9 what Ireland is doing to address violence against Christians in Nigeria, “where 3,462 Christians have been hacked to death since January 1,…