Death occurs of Tom Mullen, father of Senator Rónán Mullen

The death has occurred of Tom Mullen of Ahascragh, Co. Galway, father of Senator Rónán Mullen. Mr Mullen died yesterday (April 28). He had been ill for the last number of years.

Senator Mullen – an Independent member of the Senate and an outspoken voice on the right to life and human dignity – revealed in 2016 that his father had been suffering from dementia.

The senator moved back home to Co. Galway in 2015 to help his mother care for his father.

“I’d like to stress I would see my mother as carrying the Cross here,” Senator Mullen said in an interview at the time.

The Irish Catholic would like to extend our sympathy to the Mullen faily at this sad time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis.