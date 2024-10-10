Countdown to Jubilee Year 2025

The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference has appointed Bishop Fintan Monahan of Killaloe as its delegate for the 2025 Jubilee Year.

Bishop Monahan announced the launch of a countdown timer on CatholicBishops.ie to help people anticipate the Holy Year. Various groups, including clergy, religious communities, and lay ministries, will mark special jubilee occasions both in Rome and locally throughout 2025. A key event will be a youth pilgrimage to Rome next August, where Pope Francis will celebrate Mass. Dioceses are already planning their attendance.

This significant year, marked by the Universal Church every twenty-five years, is a time for dedicated prayer aimed at renewing our relationship with God, each other, and creation. The theme for 2025 is ‘Pilgrims of Hope,’ encouraging all to be bearers of hope in our troubled world. Pilgrims visiting designated sites will be granted a plenary indulgence.

The Holy Year will start on Christmas Eve, December 24, with the opening of the Holy Door at Saint Peter’s Basilica. Each diocesan bishop will hold a Mass on Sunday, December 29, to mark this solemn occasion.

Bishop Monahan invites everyone to participate in this Holy Year in person, by referring to your parish/diocesan website, by browsing https://www.iubilaeum2025.va/en.html, and by downloading the app IUBILAEUM25.