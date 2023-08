Fr Mark Moriarty, newly ordained to the diocese of Kerry by Bishop Ray Browne, is pictured with his parents Marjic and Brian and his brother Paul after celebrating his first Mass in St John’s Church, Tralee, on Friday August 18. Photo: John Cleary

The Church in Ireland had a bumper week for vocations, with two priests ordained and four men and women making their professions to religious life. Fr Mark Moriarity was first up, ordained a priest for Kerry diocese on Sunday, August 13, by Bishop Ray Browne. He was followed by Fr Mark O’Farrell, ordained a priest…