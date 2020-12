Fr Rami Asakrieh OFM, parish priest of St Catherine’s Church in Bethlehem with Tolay Zahiah in her family home in Bethlehem. The parish has been helping many local families. Photo: Debbie Hill/CNS

The town of Christ’s humble birth would normally be packed with pilgrims at this time of year, but coronavirus has put an end to that, writes Jason Osborne So many of the most beautiful Christmas carols conjure up idyllic images of Bethlem at that first Christmas. Each year we sing about that “little town” where…