Catholic school whizzes from across Ireland delight at the BT Young Scientist
Entitled ‘Solvitor Ambulando’, Anna Zheng (14), Síofra Fitzmaurice (14) and Elizabeth McGovern (14) of Loreto College The Green in Dublin, investigated the relationship between walking and performance in a nonverbal problem-solving test.
Katie Kirrane (15) of Mount St Michael in Mayo who investigated the development and effectiveness of ‘EyeFocus’, a mobile app to treat myopia and enhance eye health through evidence based interventions and user engagement.
‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Manosphere – the Effects of Manosphere Content on the Mental Health of Adolescent Boys’ was the project title of Amélie Nolan (15) and Beatrice Cesonyte (16) from Loreto Secondary School, Co. Cork. They state: “The manosphere is a collection of online anti-female communities negatively influencing adolescent boys. Our project demonstrates this impact and delivers solutions to address it.”
Claire Mulcahy (16), Clodagh McCarthy (15) and Sheana Hayes O’ Mahony (16) from St Mary’s High School in Cork looked into whether students can be influenced by third parties to alter their self-confidence and consequently alter their performance results in cognitive tests.
‘‘Sheep Strength’: Using wool to reinforce concrete’ was the focus of Aoife Fadian (15) and Jessica O’Connor (16) from Ursuline College Sligo’s project. They tested the feasibility of mixing different types of sheep wool with concrete as a more sustainable strengthening agent instead of polypropylene.
Michaela Kelly’s (15) project entitled ‘Is the teabag method a more sustainable way of water testing?’ investigates whether teabags are a more sustainable method for obtaining the trophic level of lakes.
She is based in Co. Clare studying in Mary Immaculate Secondary School.
Shay Kelly (16), Liam O’Donovan (16) and Karolis Gridziuska (not pictured), from Árdscoil Uí Urmoltaigh in Cork investigated utilising and repurposing household waste into mushroom based materials.
Áine McGovern (15) and Alicja Czop (15) of St Bricin’s College, Co. Cavan investigated the efficiency of jelly-enclosed versus freely-suspended microbial fuel cells using artificial urine and faeces for sustainable energy generation.
Rory McCarthy (17), Adam Baker (18) and Vincent Daly (17) of Mount St Michael school in Cork investigated Ireland’s large agricultural community with a project entitled ‘Fingerprinting water and determining its age to help improve the quality of our rivers’. They looked into the overuse of slurry and fertiliser which causes runoff to enter streams and impacts over 1,000 streams.
Doireann Walsh (16), Ciara Mulcahy (16) and Zita Régert (not pictured), with a project entitled ‘Visualise It! An interactive teaching tool’, aimed to develop an interactive app that helps students learn human anatomy effectively through 3D models enhancing student engagement and retention. They’re from Scoil Pól in Co. Limerick.
Max Grogan (15) and Finn O’Donaill (16), St Andrews College Dublin, created an intruder detection system powered by machine learning, to protect the data of medical appointment computing system software in an ‘Al-controlled world’.
Kirsty Weldon (16) of St Marys College Arklow in Wicklow’s project was called ‘Wrist Wellness: Pressure Alert System’. The aim was to create a hand-worn device to measure the pressure put on the hand and wrist to assist with rehabilitation from injury.
From St Mary’s CBS school in Co. Laois Joshua Corbett (16) applied machine learning to predict and optimise nanoparticle permeation through the blood-brain barrier for improved drug delivery in central nervous system disorders.
Hazem Ahmed (15) of Coláiste Phádraig CBS in Dublin developed a machine learning model which aids in the diagnosis of osteoarthritis.
With their project called ‘Chicken Talk’, Alfie McGrath (16), André Mulcahy Viegas (15) and Alex Loughnane (16) – St Brendan’s Community School in Offaly – examined the effect of different chicken feeds on hens and their egg output and quality. St Brendan’s Community School
Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, speaks at a press conference last Thursday in the RDS during the BT Young Scientist exhibition.
