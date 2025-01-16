Catholic school whizzes from across Ireland delight at the BT Young Scientist

Catholic school whizzes from across Ireland delight at the BT Young Scientist Entitled ‘Solvitor Ambulando’, Anna Zheng (14), Síofra Fitzmaurice (14) and Elizabeth McGovern (14) of Loreto College The Green in Dublin, investigated the relationship between walking and performance in a nonverbal problem-solving test.