Catholic history in God’s own country, Kerala

A giant statue of St Thomas at the Palayur Shrine, where St Thomas performed the miracle where he threw water up in the air, which remained still in the air. Seeing this, many Brahmins and Jews at the Palayur area converted. It is a famous place even today for the sacrament of Baptism. Photo: Shahinmusthafa, Wikimedia Commons.

Each time I meet someone new there are two things that shock them. One being that there are Catholics in India and the second being Christianity reached the shores of India before it reached Europe. History shows that St Thomas, one of the 12 apostles of Jesus Christ reached Muziris (Modern day Kodungallur in Kerala) in AD 52, and started the evangelical journey of spreading the word of Christ. This was the start of the St Thomas Christians which has now turned into the Syro-Malabar Roman Catholic Church. The Eastern Church, which was a Persian rite, got in contact with the St Thomas Christians and hence the Syro-Malabar Church was formed.

Now there is the other side, the Latin Catholics. The famous Italian explorer was believed to bring the Latin rite to Kerala during the 13th century. He reached Quillon (modern day Kollam a district in Kerala) and started stories of Christianity which led to the first Latin Catholic Diocese in India. The Portuguese traveller Vasco Da Gama, further brought in the idea of Latin Catholicism, which led to an issue between the Syrian Catholics of the time and the Latin Catholics. Imagine the look on their faces when they realised Christianity had already spread in this part of the world.

Beauty

The beauty in all this is that I am half Latin Catholic and Half Syro-Malabar Catholic, My mother being from the Latin Catholic side. I have seen both traditions, both Masses and other related rituals that might sound similar but have their own symbolic twists.

When it comes to the Syro-Malabar side, it's a mixture of local culture and traditions. A new one to many would be having to attend a marriage preparation course

When it comes to Mass, The Syrian Catholics like to keep things very traditional. Usually, the Sunday Mass tends to last around 1h30m to 2h, with loads of songs and prayers. Certain words still use the Aramaic dialect which is quite interesting. For example, Syrian Catholics refer to Jesus as Yeshu, which is like the Aramaic name of Christ. As Easter is around the corner, it reminds me of the different ways Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter is being celebrated.

Pesaha, also a word derived from Aramaic is Maundy Thursday. The tradition is after Mass, a fermented bread called Appam is baked with the Cross placed in the centre and is dipped it coconut milk while the head of the family reads the Bible. On Good Friday, there is a procession of the Crucifix and after the procession, a sort of sauce is given a bitter gourd ( a vegetable found in South Asia) mixed with Vinegar to commemorate the time when Jesus as for water but was offered Vinegar. Easter is similar but with a joyful Mass with many hymns and songs being played.

One thing Indians are known for our grand weddings, and there is a difference within the Latin Church and the Syro-Malabar Churches have slight variations. My mother’s side, it is the same as the weddings we see in the west, same type of display in both Mass and reception. However, when it comes to the Syro-Malabar side, it’s a mixture of local culture and traditions. A new one to many would be having to attend a marriage preparation course. This has been the norm for many generations, where talks about healthy family traditions are important, whilst growing as a family in faith.

Madhuram vekkal

On the wedding eve, Madhuram vekkal (sweet giving is the literal translation) takes place in both the bride and groom to be house. This is a Kerala tradition which has been incorporated into the marriage ceremony. Done on the eve of the wedding, this is mainly done in front of close relatives and in both houses. During the wedding ceremony, a manthrakodi, a type of Indian clothing which symbolises Christs clothing of the church with glory, is kept around the brides’ head after tying the thali (gold chain) and both the bride and groom swear by the Holy Bible. The thali must be worn by the bride for the rest of her life, along with the ring.

Most of the other traditions might sound foreign to many. For instance, having to remove your shoes before entering the church as a sign of respect, Separate seating for men and women, compulsory Catechism classes up until 17 years of age (now a days up to 15 minimum) on Sundays, with a proper school system with exams, and women wearing a veil around their head are some of the different day to day things one must follow as a Syro-Malabar Catholic.

Growing

The Syro-Malabar Catholic community is growing in Ireland. The community in Ireland is bringing back great numbers to church, with mainly youngsters providing community services and spreading the word of Christ. Yes the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has its issues currently, but as the years go by, the dedication and strength of these religious folks are increasing, proving centuries worth of history and tradition of our saviour Jesus Christ is above all. God Bless!

Rohith Kinattukara is a Catholic student from Griffith College Dublin studying MSc in Procurement and Supply Chain Management who loves to write and breathes tech.