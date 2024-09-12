Bishop Paul Dempsey visits archdiocese youth prayer groups

In two special visits on August 22 and 29, Bishop Paul Dempsey engaged with young people in Dublin, giving insightful talks to two youth prayer groups, ‘Youth Rathmines’ and ‘Pure in Heart’. Bishop Dempsey focused on his personal vocation journey to the priesthood and his experiences as a bishop.

During his presentation, Bishop Dempsey talked about his path to discerning the call to priesthood, sharing the doubts and challenges he faced in his youth. He connected with the groups by showing that these struggles are part of the journey and can be overcome by trusting in God. This message particularly resonated with the young audience.

Oscar Benavides, a member of Pure in Heart, expressed his joy in meeting the bishop, saying, “It was not only about meeting him as a bishop but also about experiencing firsthand the recommendation by Pope Francis for clergy to ‘be shepherds living with the smell of the sheep.’” He noted that Bishop Dempsey’s openness made him feel like a friend, despite it being their first encounter. Benavides emphasised that having Bishop Dempsey engage with different Catholic communities is a great blessing.

Helen Vysotska, former Pure in Heart organiser, was particularly struck by the influence of Bishop Dempsey’s mother on his vocation, as he shared how her daily prayers left a lasting impact on his faith and discernment. “We never know who we can impact by the way we live our lives,” the bishop reminded the group, underlining the importance of Christian witness.

Eoin McCormack, coordinator of the Rathmines group, expressed gratitude for the bishop’s visit. “We were delighted to welcome him to Rathmines and showcase the vibrant young adult Christian community that has developed in the parish,” he said. McCormack also highlighted the bishop’s extensive background in youth ministry and how his support is greatly appreciated by the group.

Following the talks, Bishop Dempsey led a Q&A session and blessed attendees with a first-class relic of St John Paul II, specifically his papal zucchetto. The evening concluded with a social gathering.