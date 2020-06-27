Bishop Fintan Gavin congratulates Micheál Martin on election as Taoiseach

Bishop of Cork and Ross Dr Fintan Gavin has congratulated Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin on his election as Taoiseach.

Meeting in the National Convention Centre in Dublin this morning, the 33rd Dáil elected Mr Martin with 93 voted in favour of his nomination and 63 against. Three deputies abstained.

Reacting to the news, Bishop Gavin said “on behalf of the people, priests and religious of the Diocese of Cork & Ross, I congratulate Deputy Micheál Martin on his election as Taoiseach of our country. This is a special day for Deputy Martin, his wife Mary, his family and his many friends throughout Cork city and county”.

The bishop said that Mr Martin’s “election as Taoiseach will be a source of special pride to his native parish of Turners Cross, to the Presentation school communities of Bunscoil Chríost Rí, Coláiste Chríost Rí and to the sporting community of Nemo Rangers”.

He said that Mr Martin assumes office “at a time of immense challenges for our country along with many existing issues as we work towards a fairer society for all.

“Pope Francis encourages us to pray for political leaders as they seek the common good. He also calls us to be courageous in our care for people on the margins, those whose life needs special protection and all who are vulnerable. We pray for ‘a wise and discerning heart’ for our new Taoiseach (I Kings 3:12),” Dr Gavin said.

He added that the incoming Taoiseach “can be assured of the prayers of our diocesan community”.

“As the second Cork-born Taoiseach, Micheál Martin follows in the footsteps of the late Jack Lynch who brought great distinction to Cork and to our country.

“At a personal level, I wish Micheál and Mary Martin and their family every blessing at this special time in their lives. I wish our new Taoiseach every success in all his endeavours on behalf of our people,” Bishop Gavin said in his message.