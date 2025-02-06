Bishop blesses Millennial saint Shrine

The Shrine of the soon-to-be saint, Carlo Acutis was blessed recently in the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore. The event was held at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary as Mass was celebrated on the upcoming canonisation of Blessed Carlo Acutis on April 27, 2025, during the Jubilee of Teenagers.

Fr Michael Toomey, PP, talked about the inspirational message and witness of this 15-year-old, specially about his love for the Eucharist. Fr Michael said: “We are really looking forward to celebrating Mass with a number of parishioners as part of the parish pilgrimage in early April at his tomb in Assisi.” Fr Michael will also be concelebrating Carlo’s Canonisation Mass with Pope Francis on April 27 at St Peters Basilica in the Vatican.

Over 1,000 people, travelled from right across the country to Ardfinnan to celebrate the Mass, and to learn more about this soon-to-be- Saint. All the local schools in the Pastoral Area including members of Carlo Acutis Youth Ireland took part in the Mass, which was also viewed by over 3,000 online.

Bishop Cullinan, of Waterford and Lismore, blessed the statue and shrine of Blessed Carlo installed by the parish in the Church, and the huge numbers of people of all ages were given the opportunity to venerate a relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis. Bishop Cullinan was also presented with a special custom-made Chasuble by the parish.