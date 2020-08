Broken glass lies beneath the altar of St. Maron Church in Dora, Lebanon, a suburb northeast of Beirut, two days after two massive explosions rocked Beirut. Photo: CNS

Chai Brady hears about the tensions and trauma following Lebanon explosion Lebanon continued to lead international headlines this week after an explosion at Beirut’s port claimed the lives of hundreds of people in a country wracked by inflation and accusations of a corrupt, now defunct, government that had “utter disregard for the value of Lebanese…