Aux bishop-elect praises Dublin’s strength in ‘challenging times’

The newly appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin has commended the “commitment and faith” of laity and priests in the archdiocese despite the “uncertain” road ahead.

Fr Donal Roche’s appointment by Pope Francis was announced in St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral on Tuesday. An experienced educator and pastor, he spent almost two decades involved in religious education and a further 19 years working in parishes across Dublin.

Following his appointment, Fr Roche said: “Everybody says that these are challenging times for the Church and that is true. We have been through difficult times over the last 20 years or so and the path that lies ahead is also very uncertain.

“But we have a strength in the commitment and faith of the priests and people of the archdiocese who draw nourishment from the Gospel of Jesus Christ and who are engaged in the process of Building Hope for the future. I have seen that faith and commitment in action in all the parishes and communities I have been involved in over the years,” he said.

Fr Roche continued, saying that he still has “the same enthusiasm for the ministry today that I had at the start, despite all the ups and downs and upheavals of recent years”.

“Being a priest has been my greatest joy and privilege and I hope I can continue to share that joy with the people I work with in ministry is my greatest strength,” he added.

Archbishop Dermot Farrell said that he had asked the Pope for an auxiliary to assist him “in light of the rapidly changing needs of the archdiocese”. The prelate pointed out that the diocese has a population of 1.5 million, two-thirds of whom identify as Catholic, spread over 197 parishes.

Archbishop Farrell said: “To the leadership of the Church in Dublin, Fr Donal brings extensive pastoral experience, as well as an inspiring personal witness and fidelity to the Gospel.”

In a statement the Archdiocese of Dublin said that “with fewer clergy and greater lay involvement in parishes, the new auxiliary bishop will be supporting the archbishop in his role of leading the archdiocese along the synodal pathway: clergy and lay faithful working together to bring the message of the Gospel to a new generation”.

Fr Roche’s titular see will be the ancient diocese of Cell Ausaille, which is situated in the area of Killashee near Naas, Co. Kildare.

Fr Roche grew up in Drimnagh. He worked for four years for Dublin City Council as a clerical officer before entering seminary and being ordained in 1986. Fluent Irish speaker Fr Roche was a teacher in Coláiste Dhúlaigh, Coolock, a chaplain in St Mark’s Community School in Tallaght and also served as diocesan advisor for religious education in primary schools.

Fr Roche’s first parish appointment was in Lucan South, where he spent seven years, followed by 11 years in Wicklow Town. His current appointment is in the Cabinteely-Johnstown grouping of parishes, with additional responsibility for Cherrywood.

Fr Roche was appointed Episcopal Vicar by then Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin in 2019 and continues in this role under Archbishop Farrell, with responsibility for the deaneries of Bray, Donnybrook and Wicklow.